Guernesiais exhibition brings local stories to life

An exhibition about Guernsey's native language, Guernesiais, will be on display to the public at Candie Gardens next month.

The project, called Voice – Vouaïe, will display 105 portraits and have listening stations where members of the public can hear 16 participants talk in or about the language. All those who feature in the exhibition have grown up where Guernesiais was spoken.

The portraits and the audio provide a snapshot, an invaluable record of the language and will be used in teaching and learning now and in the future. Helen Glencross, Acting Head of Heritage Services, Guernsey

Guernsey Museums has been working with Yan Marquis, who recorded the audio, and Aaron Yeandle who took the photographs of people in their own homes, since November 2018.

The majority of the work was created during the United Nations Year of Indigenous Languages (2019).

The public can view the work from 9 October until the end of the year, and the museum is open daily from 10am until 4pm. Entry is free with a Discovery Pass, otherwise it is £6.50 per adult.