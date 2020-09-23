Guernsey Election: What do experienced voters want from candidates?

Guernsey's older residents will have seen many an election come and go.

However, they will not have seen one quite like this - set against the backdrop of a global pandemic which forced many of them to shield for their own safety.

With the island now out of lockdown, attention turns to the vote in October. ITV News caught up with members of Age Concern to hear what their priorities are as they prepare to head to the polls.

WATCH: Hamish Auskerry reports

Voting will take place in the island's first island-wide election in October, with super-polling stations open between 3 and 4 October and traditional local polling stations open between 6 and 7 October.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says those who are continuing to shield because of coronavirus should be encouraged to use postal voting.

A list of all the candidates and their manifestos is available on the election website.

Guernsey Election 2020