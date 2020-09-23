Jersey's HideOut cafe could be given permission to carry on trading for longer

The HideOut café could be given permission to carry on trading for longer at La Pulente in Jersey.

Last night (23 September) a meeting was held at the St Brelade Parish Hall where parishioners voted indicatively to allow the HideOut café to continue trading in the car park - that is until planning permission is approved, which would see it move onto the slipway.

The beach café has been running since 2016 serving food and drinks overlooking St Ouen's bay.

A petition to save the HideOut café in Jersey has reached more than 6,000 signatures. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Owner Karl Sutton described the news, that the permit required to operate the kiosk may not be renewed, as a "complete shock".

Mr Sutton said last night's meeting was "very successful".

It's common sense, it's what we've wanted. We can continue trading until we get planning permission on the slip and then they can carry on their development. Karl Sutton, Owner of HideOut, Jersey

He described the community support as "amazing" saying "I went in early [to the meeting] and I was getting text messages to say that the queue went out the door and most people couldn't get in unfortunately. It just shows the loyal customers we have and the love for the HideOut."

Mr Sutton had previously said the Constable of St Brelade, Mike Jackson, told him it would not be renewed because The HideOut would get in the way of the proposed redevelopment of a neighbouring dilapidated toilet block into a café.

There are plans to redevelop a dilapidated toilet block into a café. Credit: ITV Channel TV

At the meeting Constable Jackson said his ultimate goal is to find a compromise.

My sincere hope is that the new development will provide public toilets for the use of everybody as soon as possible, because the situation down there is unacceptable and it's a shame it's been allowed to go that way for so long, but hopefully we're moving in the right direction. Connétable Mike Jackson, Constable of St Brelade

