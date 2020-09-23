More than half of 8 to 11-year-olds in Guernsey 'not active enough'

More than half of eight to 11-year-olds in Guernsey are not getting enough exercise, the island's Health Improvement Commission has found.

The study, which saw more than 300 year four and six pupils wear accelerometers around their waists for one week, showed just 44% of children met the recommended 60 minutes moderate-to-vigorous physical activity per day.

It also found that boys in that age group were twice as likely to be active enough, with just 33% of girls reaching that target.

However, the commission said the results suggested an increase of 15 minutes of exercise per day would see 70% of children meet the recommended levels of activity.

The results clearly show that whilst some children are sufficiently active to get the mental, physical and social benefits being active brings, there is a need to increase the amount of activity that young people can access throughout their day. Alun Williams, Be Active Lead, The Health Improvement Commission

The Health Improvement Commission said it was now working with the Guernsey Sports Commission to develop a "new framework for a whole-school approach to physical activity".