Plans to allow non-British citizens to run for Jersey States rejected

Jersey States has rejected an attempt to allow non-British citizens to stand in elections.Under current rules, candidates for Senator, Deputy or Constable must hold British citizenship and have lived in Jersey for two years. Following a vote in the chamber today, that has now been extended to five years.Existing States members who were born in other countries, including Deputy Inna Gardiner and Deputy Gregory Guida, have undergone citizenship tests to acquire British passports.It was the third time Deputy Montfort Tadier had asked members to change the eligibility criteria.

In the debate he said he hoped the coronavirus pandemic had highlighted that "people's worth is not measured by the colour of their skin", or where they are from.Members voted to stick with the status quo, with 20 supporting Deputy Tadier's proposition, 24 in opposition and 1 abstention.