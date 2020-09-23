Sark Shipping Company bids farewell to passenger boat

A much-loved passenger boat which has served the island of Sark for almost 40 decades has been sold.

The Isle of Sark Shipping Company says an agreement to sell the MV Bon Marin de Serk has been completed after it was decommissioned at the end of the 2019 season.

The boat is now making the journey to its new owners Archipelago Lines Oy, who are based in Finland.

Sark Shipping say the vessel, which has been in operation since 1983, will be replaced by a faster boat for the summer of 2021.