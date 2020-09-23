Seal spotters carry out surveys in Channel Islands waters

Seal counts are taking place across the Channel Islands to monitor how the species are faring.

The surveys, which would usually take place once a month, are taking place less regularly because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Now there is only one count taking place per season.

However, the teams behind the counts say they are vital in helping to monitor the wellbeing of the species in Island waters.

It's good to be able to measure the population levels. We've got a bit of baseline data then to know if our populations are going up or down, if they're healthy or not. It's handy having data from all across the Channel Islands because then we can tell in set seasons if they're going to particular areas to breed, or in other areas for mating seasons. Emily Coule, Environment Services Assistant