Two new solar energy projects for the Channel Islands

Two new large-scale solar projects have been confirmed in the Channel Islands.

Jersey Dairy will become the home of the island's largest solar array, while new panels have been installed on the roof of Longue Hougue Recycling Centre in Guernsey.

Jersey Dairy has signed a 25-year deal with Jersey Electricity to install 2,500 square metres of solar panels which will generate half a million units of electricity each year - enough to power up to 70 homes.

We want to see Jersey make a green recovery in the aftermath of the Coronavirus crisis and we believe projects like this, in partnership with local businesses, will help to not only stimulate economic recovery but also make it a green recovery. Chris Ambler, CEO of Jersey Electricity

The project, which is expected to be operational from November, is the fourth of its kind that Jersey Electricity has installed in the island, with the most recent being at Woodside Farm in Trinity where around 700 panels will be fitted.

Meanwhile, the newly installed panels on the roof of Guernsey Waste’s facilities building and the reuse store at the Household Waste & Recycle Centre are expected to contribute 31kW of electricity to the island's network.

We’re excited to see the performance of this latest array. Our existing community systems have exceeded original expectations, demonstrating that investing in solar technology on a community scale is not just the right thing to do for the environment and customers, but it also offers value for money. Vince Smith, head of energy solutions at Guernsey Electricity

Under Guernsey's Environmental Sustainability Strategy, the island has a target of installing up to 20MW of community solar power by 2050. This is estimated to provide up to 10% of Guernsey’s annual electricity needs.

Similar projects are already in operation at Guernsey Post's headquarters and Electricity House, with more in the pipeline including at the King George V playing fields.