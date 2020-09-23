Use of fixed speed cameras approved by Jersey politicians

Fixed cameras can be used to catch speeding motorists on Jersey roads, after a vote in the States today.Constable of St John, Chris Taylor, wanted to change the law to allow the honorary police to leave mobile speed cameras unattended, and to use the data gathered as evidence.

The details of where cameras would go, and how speeding motorists would be dealt with, are yet to be decided.Around 21% of road traffic accidents in 2017, 2018 and 2019 were speed related.

The Constable of St Ouen, Richard Buchanan, said that speeding drivers had become "a menace" on the roads of his parish, including one who was caught doing 87mph.The Minister for Infrastructure will now have to devise legislation to incorporate the technology into the island's road policing plans.