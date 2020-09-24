Any organisations, businesses or sole traders in the Bailiwick of Guernsey will soon have to pay up to £2,000 a year if they are dealing with people's personal data.

From next year, firms will be required by law to register with the Office of the Data Protection Authority (ODPA) and pay the annual fee to deal with people's personal information. The amount paid to the ODPA will depend on the number of full-time employees a company or organisation has:

£2,000 For large organisations with 50 or more FTEs

£50 For all other organisations

All businesses across Guernsey, Alderney, Sark and Herm are being urged to check if they are eligible to register, even those which have been previously exempt as this rule is ending on 31 December 2020.

For more information on if your company or organisation is eligible, go to the ODPA's website.