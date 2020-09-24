Former Jersey Constable remembered as funeral service takes place

People in Jersey have bid farewell to a former Constable who introduced green lanes to the island.

Mac Pollard, who served as the Constable for St Peter, passed away earlier this month at the age of 85.

Today (Thursday 24 September) he travelled down La Verte Rue in his former parish for the final time, carried by the horse-drawn Jersey van, which he travelled in with the governor when the lane was opened in 1993.

He was a representative in the States Assembly between 1992 and 2001. On Tuesday (22 September), members held a minute's silence to remember his contributions to island life.