Guernsey Election: One day left to apply for postal voting

Voters in Guernsey do not have long left to register for a postal vote.

Islanders have until midnight on Friday 25 September to apply at this website.

With 119 candidates to choose from and 38 votes to cast on the ballot paper, uptake of postal votes is expected to be higher than at previous elections.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says those who are continuing to shield because of coronavirus should be encouraged to use postal voting.

Voters will also have the option of delivering their postal vote to their local polling station, if it is accompanied by the ID verification form and return envelope issued in the postal ballot pack.

WATCH: Gary Burgess explains how postal voting works and how to apply.

Voting will take place in the island's first island-wide election next month, with super-polling stations open between 3 and 4 October, and traditional local polling stations open between 6 and 7 October.

A list of all the candidates and their manifestos is available on the election website.

