Guernsey must be 'ready to respond' to second wave of Covid-19

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says the island must be prepared to react to a second wave of coronavirus.

In an interview with ITV News, Dr Nicola Brink said the situation in the UK and Europe is "deteriorating", with the number of cases in the UK rising by as many as 6,000 per day.

She says it is therefore vital that Public Health closely monitors changes in the way the virus is spreading to keep islanders safe.

In the beginning of the second wave, the cases were predominantly seen in younger people but now we are seeing an increase across all age groups so it's really important that we take note of what is happening around us and look at how it can potentially have on us. Dr Nicola Brink, Guernsey's Director of Public Health

Guernsey went 129 days without a new confirmed case but has since seen four cases of Covid-19 confirmed after border controls were relaxed. Three of those cases are active and are currently self-isolating.

Dr Brink says while numbers remain low, the public should remain vigilant.

Dr Brink would not be drawn on when islanders will be able to travel freely, saying this was a decision to be made by the Civil Contingencies Authority.

She added that there was no concern about the upcoming election being postponed, but that the situation was under constant review.