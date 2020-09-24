Guernsey's income tax return deadline extended

Islanders now have more time to complete their income tax return in Guernsey.

The island's Revenue Service has announced that, instead of the original deadline of 30 November, islanders now have until 28 February 2021.

The States says the move is due to disruption caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

We know it’s been a really turbulent year for so many people in so many ways. While of course it is important that people do fill out their returns, we understand that it is one more bit of ‘life laundry’ to have to worry about so by extending the deadline we’re hopefully giving people a little bit more breathing room. Nicky Forshaw, Director of Guernsey's Revenue Service

Although the deadline has been pushed back, there will be penalties for anyone who does not return it on time.

Income tax returns for 2020 will be made later than usual, with a new date being confirmed before the end of the year.