Islanders encouraged to support charity shops for Secondhand September

The top spokesperson for Jersey charities is asking people to dig deep and help support the charity sector.Liz Le Poidevin from The Association of Jersey Charities is encouraging people to buy their clothes from charity shops, as part of a month-long campaign called 'Secondhand September'.

We have a campaign on at the moment called the Charity Booster Appeal, and it's off the back of the government's Spend Local campaign whereby every islander received a card pre-loaded with £100 on. We really want that to help boost the island's economy, but the second tier that that really will make a difference to is local charities. Liz Le Poidevin, Association of Jersey Charities

The appeal comes at a time when charity shops in Jersey are desperate for money. Volunteers at the Cancer Research shop in St Helier told ITV News that takings have been down in recent months.

We are concerned about the shop and its future, but I don't know how it's going to pan out quite frankly. I think things may get a little bit tough but then people do come out again - you just can't tell. Linda Cooper, Volunteer at the Cancer Research Shop