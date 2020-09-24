Jersey's RNLI lifeguards to continue to patrol La Braye beach into October

RNLI lifeguards will continue to patrol Le Braye, at St Ouen's Bay, into October.

The lifeguard service will continue on weekends in October and throughout the school half-term week (24 October to 1 November).

The team will reduce its service this weekend (27 September), and continues to urge those visiting beaches around the island to follow RNLI safety advice:

Take note of the safety signage at the entrance to the beach.

Go with a friend or tell someone on the shore where you are going.

Always be aware of the conditions, weather forecast and your own capabilities in the water.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water.

The last day of RNLI lifeguard patrols at St Ouen's and St Brelade's Bay will be Sunday 27 September.

Over the summer lifeguards have responded to people needing help in the water, provided minor and major first aid for casualties, and helped to reunite lost children with their families.

Jersey's RNLI lead lifeguard says "It's been an unusual summer for everyone, and a really busy one on the beaches". He added that disruption to travel plans has meant many islanders have chosen to holiday at home.

October typically sees bigger surf conditions and stronger winds and although the air temperature has dropped, the water temperature is still very warm as it’s been heated throughout the summer. Jake Elms, RNLI Lead Lifeguard Supervisor for Jersey

The RNLI asks that people wanting to make the most of milder conditions use the beach at Le Braye, St Ouen's Bay.

Safety advice also 'Float to live' which means people who fall into the water should fight their instinct to thrash around. Instead, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float. In an emergency call 999, and ask for the coastguard.