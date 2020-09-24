Jersey's threshold for regions becoming 'amber' rises

The threshold at which Jersey categorises a region as 'amber' under its travel guidance is set to rise.

It will increase from 25 positive coronavirus cases per 100,000 people, to 50 cases per 100,000 people. The government says the move will bring Jersey in line with other jurisdictions in Europe.

New regional guidance for England, based on lower tier local authorities, will be brought into effect from next Tuesday (29 September).

Jersey's government's overview of regional classifications of different areas. Credit: Government of Jersey

Under the new criteria, around 70% of England would currently be classified as 'green'.

Jersey's Chief Minister also announced that passengers arriving from 'green' regions will have to take a second PCR test on day five after their arrival into the island. They will not be required to self-isolate.

However, Senator John Le Fondré also said that once turnaround for on-island testing fell below 12 hours, a mandatory self-isolation isolation would be introduced for these passengers until their first test returns a negative result.