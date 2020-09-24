Last day for people to register for Guernsey Election postal vote

Today is the final day people in Guernsey can apply for a postal vote for the general election.

The first island-wide election will take place on Wednesday 7 October.

What is a postal vote?

Voting by post means people can take part in the election without needing to visit a polling station.

All registered voters can apply for a postal vote and for some people it may be an easier and more convenient way of voting.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health, Dr Nicola Brink, has advised those who are vulnerable, or at risk, to use a postal vote.

So far there have been more than 14,000 requests for postal votes for this General Election.

How does a postal differ form visiting a polling station?

Vote at a time that is convenient to you.

Take as much as time as you want to fill in the ballot paper.

Fill the ballot form in at home.

Safely return your vote in the post (or to a polling station if you wish).

You do not need to go to a polling station to cast your vote.

If you want to apply for a postal vote, you can do so here.