Money raised for new disabled hoist for pool at Beau Séjour

Guernsey's Beau Séjour swimming pool is set to have a new battery-powered hoist to allow disabled swimmers access to the pool.

Long distanced swimmer Adrian Sarchet has helped raise the money for the leisure centre's first 'poolpod, with the hope that it will make it easier for people to enter the pool. At the moment, people have to use a manual hoist which a lifeguard has to operate. With the new poolpod, swimmers will be able to operate it themselves.

The old manual hoist is set to be replaced with a battery powered poolpod. Credit: ITV Channel TV

For staff like Danny Le Page at Beau Séjour, he says it will give people more dignity and independence in getting into the pool. It will also be available for people who cannot access the facility via the steps

Sam Herridge from the leisure centre thinks it is really special that it is being installed.

The staff are hoping that the poolpod will be up and running by Christmas.