Register of property ownership to be created in Jersey by end of 2021

Jersey's government has agreed to bring in a register of who owns commercial and residential property in the island.The proposal was brought by Deputy Mike Higgins, who argued that a register of ownership would help to determine whether anti-competitive ownership structures were pushing prices up.This in turn, he suggested, would help government to determine whether legal or policy measures needed to be put in place to protect the island's property market.There was some disquiet amongst States Members that the register was proposed to be managed by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, and when it came to voting, this part of the proposition was rejected.

Whether the registry should extend to include commercial property was also questioned.In summing up, Deputy Higgins agreed that his concern was primarily around the residential property market. But he also raised the issue of why the cost of living was so high in Jersey, and that high commercial rents could be part of that problem.

The housing and commercial property markets are not perfect markets in the sense that supply and demand will naturally arrive at the optimum price of property, this is because there may also be anti-competitive forces at work behind the scenes such as monopolies or collusion among owners or builders of properties to keep prices high. Deputy Mike Higgins, Deputy of St Helier No. 3

States Members committed themselves to delivering the register before then end of 2021.