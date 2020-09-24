Second Covid-19 test for passengers inbound to Jersey from 'green' regions

Passengers arriving into Jersey from areas classified as 'green' will be required to take a second test for coronavirus - and will soon have to self-isolate before their first result is returned.

Currently, inbound passengers arriving from green regions only have to take a PCR swab test when they arrive into the island and do not have to isolate at all.

However, under plans announced by Jersey's Chief Minister in the States Assembly today (24 September), they will now have to take a second swab test on the fifth day after arrival. This will be similar to the guidance for 'amber' regions, but without the need to self-isolate.

The Chief Minister added that, once the turnaround for on-island testing results falls below 12 hours, a mandatory self-isolation period will be introduced for these passengers until their first test returns a negative result.

As previously announced, the government is also looking to introduce legislation to extend the use of masks in indoor spaces.

The measures we are proposing are small changes to the daily lives of most and I ask that Islanders take them in the perspective that there is a global pandemic beyond our shores. If we can all keep together, all support the community and the most high-risk, we will all get through this winter together. John Le Fondré, Jersey's Chief Minister

The government is also due to issue new regional classifications for England based on lower-tier local authorities, which will take effect from Tuesday 29 September.

Plans for regional classifications were put on pause on public health advice as there were fears that older travellers would not have enough time to amend their travel plans.