Three people come forward for Alderney's by-election

Three people have come forward for Alderney's by-election in October. The position is to fill the seat left by David Earl who resigned, without giving a reason, last month. Mr Earl was the Chair of the Finance Committee and vice Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee.

The proposed candidates are:

  • William Abel, proposed by Nigel Clarke and seconded by Geraldine Whittaker.

  • Hilary Bentley, proposed by Rosemary Hanbury and seconded by Lesley Cairnduff.

  • Deborah Lewis, proposed by Peter Allen and seconded by Robert McDowall.

Alderney residents will go to the polls on Saturday 10 October at the Island Hall.