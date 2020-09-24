Three people come forward for Alderney's by-election

Three people have come forward for Alderney's by-election in October. The position is to fill the seat left by David Earl who resigned, without giving a reason, last month. Mr Earl was the Chair of the Finance Committee and vice Chair of the Policy and Finance Committee.

The proposed candidates are:

William Abel , proposed by Nigel Clarke and seconded by Geraldine Whittaker.

Hilary Bentley , proposed by Rosemary Hanbury and seconded by Lesley Cairnduff.

Deborah Lewis, proposed by Peter Allen and seconded by Robert McDowall.

Alderney residents will go to the polls on Saturday 10 October at the Island Hall.