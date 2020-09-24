Watson drawn against home player Ferro at French Open

Heather Watson has been drawn against home player Fiona Ferro in round one at the French Open in Paris.

The Guernsey star, who is currently ranked seven places lower at 56 in the world, has beaten Ferro in both their two career meetings - which took place within a week of each other in January.

She has been warming up for the final Grand Slam of the year on the clay courts at the National Tennis Centre in London, having retired midway through the first set of her opening match in her most recent tournament in Istanbul earlier this month.

Watson, the British number two behind Johanna Konta, will be making her eighth appearance in the main draw at Roland-Garros, where she has reached the second round six times.

This year's French Open, which gets underway on Sunday, was pushed back from its original May-June slot because of the pandemic.