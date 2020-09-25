68 accidents in the workplace have been investigated by Jersey's Health and Safety watchdog.

They happened last year across industries including construction, retail and hospitality. A report by the watchdog highlights the number of inspections, complaints and breaches of health and safety throughout 2019.

Inspectors carried out 264 inspections, 85% of which were construction related.

The team received 170 complaints about health and safety standards which included:

45 were category 1 complaints - where the risk is serious

112 were category 2 complaints - where the risk is significant

13 were category 3 complaints - where the risk is low

Seven prosecutions for breaches of health and safety legislation were also heard in the Royal Court.

Jersey's Director of the Health and Safety Inspectorate says "Covid-19 and the unknown certainties surrounding Brexit will undoubtedly impact upon workplaces" and reminds people that "everybody will need to play their part" to ensure " people are protected".