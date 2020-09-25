Foreshore payments paused until new policy approved

No further land transactions will take place on Jersey's foreshore land until a new policy is approved.

Jersey politicians have passed an amended proposition to pause any further encroachment transactions.The Infrastructure Minister, Deputy Kevin Lewis, brought four amendments to Deputy Carolyn Labey's original proposition which were all accepted by the Assembly.As amended, the States have agreed:

To pause any further land transactions between the public and third parties in respect of foreshore land until a revised policy has been debated;

To bring forward a new policy for debate by January 2021;

To refund the difference between any consideration paid and what would have been paid under the new policy, where complaints have been upheld by the Complaints Board, once the revised policy is passed; and

To publish a map by the end of the first quarter of 2021, of all public access, footpaths and rights of way to the foreshore.

The issues around foreshore land relate to a gift from the Crown, five years ago, which transferred ownership of Jersey's foreshore from the Crown to the public of Jersey. The foreshore is the strip of land between the low and high water mark.

Many properties have since been deemed to have encroached on the foreshore, by extending private properties, blocking public access or erecting fencing, stairs and steps. Many have been charged for such encroachments.Two people also had complaints upheld by the Jersey Complaints Board in 2018, in relation to the way in which Jersey Property Holdings had handled their cases.The Minister for Infrastructure promised to review the findings of the Complaints Board in 2018.

A revised policy was lodged last week and is scheduled for debate in November. Deputy Labey's aim was to pause any further action until the policy is in place.

The proposals were brought forward by Deputy Carolyn Labey. Credit: ITV Channel TV

It's been lodged. It's not been debated and it's certainly not been approved and it only arrived on our desks miraculously on Friday after asking for it for three years. However, it's there and it has to be debated now. I want to see a clear open and transparent way forward so that homeowners who happen to own a property on the sea front know exactly where they stand. Deputy Carolyn Labey, Deputy for Grouville

In her original proposition, the Deputy of Grouville had asked for charges to be paused until the new policy was passed, and for monies received from people who have had their complaints upheld to be refunded until a transparent new policy was in place. Deputy Labey had also wanted the revised policy to be accompanied by a boundary map, and for any new policy to outline a date from which any encroachments should be determined.This part of the proposition was removed following the acceptance of Deputy Lewis' amendments.

She has however promised to bring an amendment to the revised policy, which will seek to include a boundary map.