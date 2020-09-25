Guernsey Literary Festival announces revised format for 2021

One of Guernsey's major annual arts events planned for 2021 is being adapted due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.

The Guernsey Literary Festival is currently set for next May, but organisers say they are already struggling to get authors and contributors from the UK to commit to the event.

As a result, the committee are reducing the scale of the event between 29 April and 3 May.

Now would be the time to begin planning the 2021 event and signing up authors and speakers, but the current state of events made this too precarious. For a start, speakers are simply not keen to commit themselves at present. Claire Allen, Festival Director

The week-long event had to be cancelled in 2020 along with the Alderney Literary Festival.

The Guernsey Literary Festival had to be cancelled in 2020 due to the pandemic. Credit: ITV Channel TV

To prevent a second year of cancellation, organisers are now looking to host a series of virtual and in-person events throughout the week.