Guernsey Literary Festival announces revised format for 2021
One of Guernsey's major annual arts events planned for 2021 is being adapted due to the ongoing uncertainty surrounding coronavirus.
The Guernsey Literary Festival is currently set for next May, but organisers say they are already struggling to get authors and contributors from the UK to commit to the event.
As a result, the committee are reducing the scale of the event between 29 April and 3 May.
Now would be the time to begin planning the 2021 event and signing up authors and speakers, but the current state of events made this too precarious. For a start, speakers are simply not keen to commit themselves at present.
The week-long event had to be cancelled in 2020 along with the Alderney Literary Festival.
To prevent a second year of cancellation, organisers are now looking to host a series of virtual and in-person events throughout the week.
Going forward, in 2021 the Guernsey Literary Festival plans to concentrate even more on highlighting local writing and creative talent with a series of events – talks, workshops, performances and discussions - organised throughout the year. These are already being discussed.