Islanders asked to dig out old phones for school project

Islanders are being asked to donate old mobile phones to a school project in Jersey.

Students from Victoria College's Design and Technology department are exploring the development of the iPhone through the ages.

The department's head, Lee Bratchford, has asked anyone who may have old devices put away in cupboards or drawers to offer them up to be studied.

This project will allow the students to see inside the products that they use on a daily basis and understand how they actually work. Lee Bratchford, Head of Design & Technology at Victoria College

Once students have studied the devices, including their hard drives and memory boards, the hope is to create a display for the department.

Anyone who has any devices they would be willing to donate is asked to email l.batchford@vcj.sch.je.