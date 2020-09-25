Jersey Heritage sites to stay open over winter

Jersey's castles and museums will remain open over the winter after losing £1.5 million in income due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Jersey Heritage would normally close some of its sites and reduce the hours of others from 1 November.

Instead, the majority of the visitor attractions will remain open until the end of the year.

The only exception will be Elizabeth Castle, which will close for the winter from November as planned because access to the Castle relies on fair weather.

Jersey Heritage say it is extending opening hours to thank members for their support over the past few months.

The tourism market has been very challenging this year and we estimate that we will have lost £1.5million in income from tourists by the end of 2020. While opening for the winter months won’t make up for that loss, we are working extra hard to look after the visitors that we do have. Louise Downie, Jersey Heritage’s Director of Curation & Experience

Elizabeth Castle will close over the winter due to weather affecting the causeway. Credit: ITV Channel TV

Which sites will remain open until 30 December?

Hamptonne Country Life Museum (closed weekend 17-18 October)

Mont Orgueil

Jersey Archive

Maritime Museum

La Hogue Bie Museum

Jersey Museum & Art Gallery

All sites will be closed on 24, 25 and 31 December for Christmas and New Year.

Which sites will close from 1 November?