Last minute change to financial support on offer for Guernsey's hotels and B&Bs

There have been changes to the financial support on offer for hotels, self-catering units and B&Bs in Guernsey.

A £6.5 million grant was announced in August to replace the current payroll co-funding scheme, and provide support between 1 October 2020 and 31 March 2021.

But there have been delays to an independent review of business support measures on offer for those holiday accommodation firms.

Offshore Group, which was appointed to carry out the review, says it needs more time to complete further analysis.

As a result, the Policy & Resources (P&R) Committee is reinstating the payroll co-funding scheme for these businesses.

That is despite an announcement last week that the co-funded payroll scheme would end for hospitality and retail sectors at the end of September.

Now hotel and self-catering owners will have a choice whether to accept the payroll co-funding support or the Visitor Accommodation Grant.

Details are still yet to be finalised, meaning that whichever option businesses choose, the first payments, starting from 1 October, could be delayed.

The cost of running two financial support schemes will also exceed the original cost estimate by the government.

The revised cost is subject to the review being completed and the details of the scheme being finalised. In addition, as previously intimated, the ongoing analysis will also inform the appropriate grant levels available for properties with different star ratings. Policy & Resources Committee

Businesses have already made applications for the grant support for October onwards, 52 of which are eligible.