No competitive rugby before January for CI amateur sides

No rugby below Championship level will be played before January at the earliest, the RFU has announced.

It means Guernsey Raiders, Jersey Reds Athletic, St Jacques Vikings, Guernsey Raiders Ladies, and Jersey Reds Women will have to wait until 2021 to return for a return to competitive action.

The news from the sport's governing body, which will also affect age-group competition, follows the tightening of Covid restrictions in England.

The RFU also said changes could be made to the structure of league seasons from January to create meaningful competition.

While the news is frustrating and disappointing for our players, coaching staff and supporters, the health of all must remain a priority. We'll continue to stay active with training and tackling other sports until our season lifts off. It’s vital that we keep our playing group together and in a competitive nature. We will also look to raise money for local charities during our downtime from rugby. Myles Landick, Head Coach, Jersey Reds Athletic

Due to the freedom from restrictions in Guernsey, players there have been able to take part in full-contact rugby for several weeks.

Guernsey Raiders, who were promoted back to National Two last season, will play the first of a three-match in-house 'Test series' this weekend, pitting their first team squad against each other.

The fixture at Footes Lane - which will be repeated in October and November - will be played alongside matches featuring the Vikings, Alderney Rugby Club, and Raiders Ladies.