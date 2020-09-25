Original Renoir painting goes on display in Guernsey

An original Renoir painting will go on display in Guernsey today.

Rochers de Guernesey avec personnages (plage à Guernesey) was bought at auction in February by Art for Guernsey for £443,250. The oil-on-canvas painting which was completed in Guernsey, is part of an exhibition to celebrate the French artist's connection to the island.

Pierre-Auguste Renoir worked on 15 of his paintings whilst staying in the island in 1833.

Art for Guernsey says the painting was "widely considered to be one of the best pieces Renoir painted during his stay".

The piece will feature in an exhibition at Beau Sejour from 28 September until 6 October.