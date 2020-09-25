I normally receive viewers photographs of scenery around the islands, which I share on the programme at 6pm. But this week, my eye was drawn to a different form of media.

A visiting artist has spent the last week capturing Jersey's landscapes in a variety of weather conditions.

Tony Parsons, who is from Brighton, arrived on the island on Sunday and enjoyed painting in lovely calm, sunny conditions when temperatures were in the mid teens, but since then, he has also experienced Jersey's rugged landscapes in far more autumnal conditions.

Yesterday was one of the most challenging days when he thought he had got away with setting up at St Brelade's in dry weather, before being somewhat surprised by a passing a hail shower. Just moments before he had posted on a Jersey Facebook page, that he thought he had been given the wrong forecast!

Tony paints his scenes much faster than a traditional oil painter painting on canvas.

On one day he managed to paint four works, and although working fast, the paintings look like they have taken weeks to complete.

The weather has provided some interesting light and has allowed him to paint and complete 10 scenes in total over the few days he has been on the island. One of his favourite locations to set up and paint was Portlet Bay.

Prior to painting on canvas, Tony was a caricaturist for 15 years, but now he says he is perusing landscapes, and has thoroughly enjoyed his time in Jersey this week.

I asked if he would return, and he said he is considering producing more giant paintings of Jersey scenes, from the hundreds of photographs he has taken this week, and hoping to have an exhibition next spring.

More of Tony's work can be seen on his Facebook page.