Aurigny extends flights to Isle of Man over half term break

People in Guernsey wanting to visit the Isle of Man during October half-term will now be able to do so, after the airline Aurigny announced it is extending its flights over the school break.

Flights will now operate on 24, 28, and 31 October and will be available for people wanting to go on three, four or seven night breaks in either direction.

The Isle of Man and Guernsey's governments agreed to create an 'airbridge' in June to allow people to travel to the jurisdictions without the need to self isolate. Aurigny says if the demand for the half-term routes are high, it will add additional flights to its service.

However the company says it is going to cancel the majority of its UK regional flights between 19 October and 1 November as it expects demand to go down because of the pandemic. Meanwhile, some flights to Gatwick will continue over the half-term period, with these services starting from Thursday 22 October for 3 days.

The company says its Southampton and its Alderney schedules remain unchanged.