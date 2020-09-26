Interest increases in buying property in Alderney

Interest in buying property in Alderney has increased.

That is according to a local estate agent who says the Staycation campaign, introduced because of the pandemic, has brought in visitors from across the Bailiwick interested in buying homes in the island.

Andrew Eggleston, says staff at his estate agents in St Anne have been "run of their feet" in dealing with inquiries from people looking to buy homes. He says the 'Summer Starts Here' staycation campaign, has opened Alderney up to people across the Bailiwick not only to visit, but also live.

It's been great not only for the Channel Islands, for Alderney, the interest from Guernsey but also from the UK. We're actually even selling some property blind, to people who know the island obviously, but they're putting in offers without even coming here. Andrew Eggleston, Estate Agent

Mr Eggleston says that even though house prices are not increasing in the island, they are selling closer to their asking price.