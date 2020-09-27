Runners turn out for 2020 Durrell Challenge despite scaled back event

Almost three hundred runners turned out for this year's Durrell Challenge.

The elite runners group set off from Victoria Park in St Helier at 8.30am this morning (27 September).

Fun runners set off from Victoria Park Credit: ITV Channel TV

The race route covers 13km of Jersey's roads finishing at the zoo in Trinity.

Last year the event had around 700 participants but it had to be scaled back this year to adhere to regulations and allow social distancing.

Men's winner, Gary Le Couilliard was the first runner over the finish line at Jersey Zoo Credit: ITV Channel TV

Just 280 runners took part. They were divided into six groups of 40 with start times for each group staggered throughout the morning.

Of the elite runners, Gary Le Couilliard took first for the men and Beth Rainbow was the first woman over the finish line.

After the race 23-year-old Beth said: "I was quite nervous. I've never done this race before and with the weather I was a bit unsure how it was going to go, but it was great fun."

23-year-old Beth Rainbow was the first woman over the finish line Credit: ITV Channel TV

This year was also the first year runners were able to take part in the challenge virtually.

Around 1,000 people in total took part which meant more people than ever signed up to the event, including Durrell's CEO, Lesley Dickie.

There's nearly a thousand runners which is amazing. Certainly, we'll want to include a virtual challenge every year from now on. It's been so heartening to see that people still want to run even if they can't be here with us on Jersey. Lesley Dickie, CEO The Durrell Trust

The challenge was raising money for The Durrell Trust. The charity will find out exactly how much has been raised later in the week.