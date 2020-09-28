Designs wanted for next Liberation Day logo in Jersey

People in Jersey are being asked to submit their designs for the next Liberation Day logo.

The winning design will be put on branded merchandise and will "help islanders and visitors easily recognise official Liberation Day celebrations" according to organisers.

They say the logo must be easy to use, resize and manipulate for social media and website purposes, and for merchandise including pens, badges and t-shirts.

The judges will be looking for a "clear and simple logo that identifies Liberation Day" and must reflect the 'five C's':

Community: To be inclusive and aligned in celebrating Jersey’s national day

Celebration: To celebrate the freedom of Liberation Day and changes to Jersey's cultural identity

Commemoration: To reflect on those who suffered hardship or loss as a result of The Occupation during the Second World War

Commitment: To ensure Jersey carries on the memory of those impacted

Creativity: To bring Liberation celebrations alive, enabling all islanders to take part in events in some shape or form

These key points came from a public consultation held in January 2019 when planning for Liberation 75.

It is also desirable to find a logo with a Liberation story behind it, similarly to the moving story behind this year’s Liberation 75 logo. Liberation 75 Committee

The Liberation 75 logo was designed by Emma Le Gallais, and inspired by her 79-year-old grandmother, Enid de Gruchy's story.

Enid recalls going into St Helier on Liberation Day with her family when she was just four years old, on that trip a British soldier gave her a sweet, it was the first sweet she had ever seen.

Emma Le Gallais’ story from her grandmother was a touching one. To have her grandmother, Enid’s, lived experience set in stone, on record for hundreds of years to come (and hopefully many more), is a wonderful legacy to the memory of Liberation Day. Mr Timothy Le Cocq, Jersey's Bailiff

The winning design will be used until 2024, when a special logo will be created for the 80th anniversary.

I encourage both children and adults alike to enter our competition – it would be wonderful to see another unique, lived experience of the original Liberation Day embodied in an emblem for future Liberation Days. Mr Timothy Le Cocq, Jersey's Bailiff

People who want to enter the competition can email their designs to hello@liberation75.je, or post them to Bailiff’s Chambers, Royal Court House, Royal Square, St Helier, JE1 1BA.

The deadline for submissions is Wednesday 21 October, and the winner will be announced on Wednesday 11 November.