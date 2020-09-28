There are now 25% fewer beds available to be used by inpatients at Jersey’s General Hospital and Overdale than 18 months ago, because of a fall in the number of patients needing care.

An ITV News Freedom of Information request, made following concerns raised by a nurse, reveals there are now 172 beds available for patients, compared to 232 beds in April last year.

Hospital management say the number of beds available on wards is "flexed" to match demand and, if there is a need to increase the numbers in future, they will do so.

But the health worker, who asked to remain anonymous, said she believed the reduction was due to cost-cutting.

This is the wholesale destruction of the health service by [a senior civil servant]. Just wait 'til the winter flu season and that’s before you factor in Covid. Unnamed nurse

Responding to that claim, General Hospital Managing Director Rob Sainsbury said he disagrees with the statement.

The situation we’re in shows a real strength in the health service. The fact we have additional capacity that we could use if we need to throughout the winter, the fact we have the Nightingale wing, the fact our community services are set up to support the hospital should come under pressure are real strengths of the health system here in Jersey. Rob Sainsbury, Jersey's General Hospital Managing Director

But Mr Sainsbury said he understood that some people would be worried by an apparent reduction in the number of available beds.

He said Jersey's bed base has been "a bit more static than other areas" but the hospital does not see "huge swings" that might be seen elsewhere around capacity.

So, seeing slightly less beds in the system at the moment being used, and occupancy being a bit lower, I can understand why people think that signals a weakness in the system. What it says to me is actually your occupancy is low, you have bed space available should you need it, and that’s a strong position to be in particularly going into winter. Rob Sainsbury, Jersey's General Hospital Managing Director

The government constructed the temporary Nightingale wing on a field at Millbrook earlier this year. Credit: ITV Channel TV

The information, released by government following a query submitted on 21 August, shows the 23 beds at Overdale closed completely to inpatients from June this year, while at the same time the beds in the General Hospital had been reducing from 209 in spring last year to 172 in July this year.

The government constructed a temporary Nightingale wing on a field at Millbrook earlier this year at a cost of £14 million to cope with short-term additional demand that coronavirus may cause.

It was originally announced as a coronavirus ward that would be in place for four to six months.

Its purpose then changed to be a flexible ward for any purposes required by hospital management and is currently expected to remain well into 2021.