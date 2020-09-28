Guernsey Election: 21,000 people register for postal voting

More than 21,000 people have registered for postal voting for the General Election.

The figure is more than ten times what it was for the 2016 election when 2,000 islanders applied.

It is a success story that so many people have opted to register for postal votes. This will naturally reduce demand at polling stations and help make the process as smooth as possible given the numbers involved. Colette Falla, Registrar-General of Electors

21,000 The number of people who have applied for a postal vote this year in Guernsey.

2,000 The number of people who applied for a postal vote for the 2016 election in Guernsey.

Postal voting packs have already been sent to UK and overseas addresses, and will be delivered to local ones this week.

The government has now issued the following information to voters: