Guernsey passengers in transit from France become 'Covid refugees' in Jersey

A number of Guernsey passengers travelling home from France this weekend, were left behind in Jersey when they were waiting to transit onto the Condor Liberation for the onward journey to Guernsey on Saturday night.Stranded, they were then tested and had to make isolation arrangements in Jersey, where they are now awaiting test results in order to be able to travel back to Guernsey.It is believed as many as 13 cars had disembarked the Condor Rapide from St Malo to Jersey, and were waiting to board the Liberation.Whilst some cars managed to get onto the next leg of their journey, one of the stranded passengers told ITV News they thought some four or five cars had been left behind, as they were delayed filling in their arrival forms.

Speaking from isolation in Jersey, the passenger told ITV News that the reason they had not filled in the forms was that they had been advised by Condor Ferries that they did not need to, as they were not staying in Jersey.

Condor had sent us a link to the gov.je website arriving and departing. This form didn't look partially relevant as we were not staying in Jersey. I telephoned Condor (Guernsey) and asked if it was necessary to complete this online form and they said no, as we were in transit on both sailings and not staying in Jersey. Anonymous passenger

Yet once in Jersey, they were told they should have filled in the forms after all.

The form was long and relatively complicated as we had to list all areas in France we had stayed along with dates. Each form took approximately 20 minutes to complete as the page kept freezing. Anonymous passenger

"We are not looking for compensation," he said, "but this must never happen again."The passenger added: "Our heart goes out to those people less fortunate than ourselves, the elderly and vulnerable. Not least the potential risk to Jersey."Condor Ferries CEO Paul Luxon is understood to have contacted the relevant passengers on Sunday morning.Condor Ferries has been approached for comment.