'Heartbreaking' postponement to Guernsey 2021 Island Games

The head of the International Island Games Association says postponing next year's event in Guernsey is 'heartbreaking'. The island would have been hosting the event for a record third time.

Some 3,500 athletes, officials and volunteers would have travelled to Guernsey from 23 different islands. However, the island must now wait to stage the event because of the Coronavirus pandemic - though when that will be remains to be seen.

Orkney is confirmed as the host of the next games in 2023 and discussions must now begin on when Guernsey's event will be able to take place.

WATCH: Tony Curr's report in full

The postponement means that the predicted economic windfall from the games is also on hold.

Jersey brought in £3.4 million off the back of its games in 2015 - but businesses in Guernsey, who are already trying to recover losses from the coronavirus pandemic, look set to lose out for now.