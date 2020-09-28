Jersey recruiting more nurses to cope with winter demand

Jersey's government has launched a recruitment campaign for nurses to help deal with winter pressures on the island's health services.

Health officials say they are 'bolstering' their frontline workforce ahead of increased demand on services during the winter, as well as a possible rise in cases of coronavirus.

18 registered nurses have already been appointed and another nine newly-qualified nurses are due to take up their posts in December.

However, coronavirus has had an impact on recruitment.

We are facing additional complications with this recruitment campaign due to the pandemic, which includes current travel restrictions and general uncertainty. However, we have taken this into account and we are working hard to get the interviews completed, a number of them via video, and job offers out quickly ahead of the winter months. Robert Sainsbury, Group Managing Director, Jersey's Health and Community Services

An ITV investigation found that there has been a 25% reduction in the number of beds at Jersey General Hospital compared to the previous year. Hospital management say this is due to lack of demand and that bed rates are can be increased again if required.