Jersey star Guthrie in line for 100th cap as England head to New Zealand

Jersey netball star Serena Guthrie is in line to make her 100th appearance for England after being named in the Roses' squad for a three-Test series in New Zealand next month.

The 30-year-old, who has won 98 caps since making her debut in 2008, has returned to the national set-up having taken a break from the sport after leading her country at last year's home World Cup.

She will be part of a 16-strong travelling party who will quarantine for two weeks before facing the reigning world champions.

England head coach Jess Thirlby is yet to name her captain for the matches, which will take place on 28 October, 30 October and 1 November.