Jersey star Guthrie in line for 100th cap as England head to New Zealand
Jersey netball star Serena Guthrie is in line to make her 100th appearance for England after being named in the Roses' squad for a three-Test series in New Zealand next month.
The 30-year-old, who has won 98 caps since making her debut in 2008, has returned to the national set-up having taken a break from the sport after leading her country at last year's home World Cup.
She will be part of a 16-strong travelling party who will quarantine for two weeks before facing the reigning world champions.
England head coach Jess Thirlby is yet to name her captain for the matches, which will take place on 28 October, 30 October and 1 November.
We've got a great pool of talent heading out to face the Silver Ferns, including some rising stars like Halimat Adio and Imogen Allison who are yet to gain their first senior caps, plus some household names such as Serena Guthrie who could achieve her 100th cap during the series and Jade Clarke who is the most capped England player.