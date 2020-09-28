States of Guernsey signs lease for La Vallette site

Work at La Vallette can now begin after a lease agreement was signed by the States of Guernsey.

The £1.5 million redevelopment has officially been given the go ahead, with working group Vive La Vallette now seeking to sign a contract and raise the necessary funds to modernise the kiosk and changing rooms.

This is a major milestone in helping our vision for the area become a reality and opening it up to a wider range of community uses. It is an historic and iconic site in a prime location and we look forward to unlocking its full potential with the expressed intention of it being a community asset for this and future generations in which we can take pride. David Warr, Chair of Vive La Vallette

£800,000 has already been committed to the project - including a £300,000 contribution from the States. It is hoped work will begin on the site later this year.

The States will also carry out one-off works to improve the pool surround of the Ladies' and Children's Pools and will commit to maintaining current level of maintenance and cleaning.