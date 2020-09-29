56,000 islanders eligible for free flu vaccine in Jersey

56,000 islanders who are deemed to need it most will be eligible to have the flu vaccine for free this year. Many GP surgeries have told ITV News they will be extending their opening hours to meet demand.

The news comes as the annual flu vaccination programme launched today.

Those who are eligible for a free vaccination include:

Pregnant women

Adults over 65

Care home residents

Babies from six months to two years

Children aged between two and four

Primary and secondary schoolchildren

Health care workers, including care home staff and home carers

The States says it intends to vaccinate the above groups in October. Healthcare workers and high-risk Islanders with serious health conditions will be vaccinated first, followed by the over 65s and those at risk, as well as nursery and school children, and then the 50-64 age group.

The normal £10 fee is being set aside for one year only due to the exceptional COVID-19 situation; the fee will be in place again next year. The States of Jersey

The government is also encouraging more people to get vaccinated as it says this will help reduce the pressure on the health service.

The roll out of vaccinations is being funded through the Health Insurance Fund.

If we keep respiratory illnesses under control and limit the spread of flu, it will assist with the prevention of severe coronavirus infections. The information to date is that we must leave 28 days between people having the flu vaccination and the COVID-19 vaccination (when the latter becomes available). So, it is vitally important to be vaccinated against the flu virus as quickly as possible. Dr Ivan Muscat, Deputy Medical Officer for Health