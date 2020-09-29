Blue Islands flights between Jersey and East Midlands cancelled until April
Blue Islands has cancelled all flights between Jersey and the East Midlands until 29 March 2021.
The airline has cited ongoing uncertainty, lockdown restrictions and isolation requirements as the main causes.
Passengers who have already booked flights during this time will be given a credit voucher for future bookings.
The ongoing uncertainty regarding lockdown restrictions, isolation requirements for those flying to Jersey from some UK regions and the latest Covid measures announced by the UK Government have caused a significant weakness in demand for air travel. As a result we have regrettably suspended our scheduled services between East Midlands and Jersey until 29 March 2021.