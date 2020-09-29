Channel Island university students could face one month isolation at Christmas
Students who have just left the Channel Islands to study in the UK are being warned they could spend a month in isolation in the run up to Christmas.
The UK government says face-to-face teaching will be stopped two weeks before the end of term. That will allow students time to self-isolate before going home for the holidays. But for those returning to the Channel Islands, border controls in Jersey and Guernsey could mean a further two weeks in isolation when they get back.
