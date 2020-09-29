Channel Island university students could face one month isolation at Christmas

The UK government says teaching will stop two weeks before the end of term, but for islanders, border controls could mean a further two weeks in isolation. Credit: PA Images

Students who have just left the Channel Islands to study in the UK are being warned they could spend a month in isolation in the run up to Christmas.

The UK government says face-to-face teaching will be stopped two weeks before the end of term. That will allow students time to self-isolate before going home for the holidays. But for those returning to the Channel Islands, border controls in Jersey and Guernsey could mean a further two weeks in isolation when they get back.

  • WATCH: We meet Jersey brothers Tao and Jya who have just started university...