Durrell Challenge raises almost £90,000

Runners taking part in this years Durrell Challenge have raised almost £90,000 for the charity. This year 1,000 people took part, both in the 13k run in Jersey as well as virtually around the world.

As usual, Durrell’s Ambassador Henry Cavill took part, after advertising the event on Instagram to his 13.2 million followers.

The number of those able to run the race in Jersey had to be scaled back this year to adhere to regulations and allow social distancing.

Just 280 runners took part in person, and were divided into six groups of 40 with start times for each group staggered throughout the morning.

