Guernsey in 'real need' of more one bedroom social housing properties

275 people are currently waiting for permanent accommodation in Guernsey.

The figure has been revealed in an ITV News investigation, which also found that 50 homes are either empty or under renovation and 72 are under-occupied.

Guernsey's Director of Housing, Lynne McLagan, says the island is in "real need" of more social housing properties.

As our population is ageing and our population with States Housing is ageing. Children leave home. You end up with a smaller need and we end up ultimately with a couple sharing a one bed and that's where the demand is. Lynne McLagan, Director of Housing for States of Guernsey

The States Housing Department works with the Guernsey Housing Association to match people on the waiting list with the right sized home.

We try to complement what States Housing have got. So if they have a number of three bedroom properties we try to provide ones and twos to give the complementary mix for the island. So we're just working really closely to try and meet the social housing needs of the island. Steve Williams, Guernsey Housing Association

Emma David and her daughter Ivy had to move into emergency housing during the pandemic. They have now moved into a permanent social housing property after being on the waiting list for five months.

Emma David says the service was a "lifeline" for them. Credit: ITV Channel TV

During the pandemic, there has been an increase in the number of people needing social housing properties. The States and the Guernsey Housing Association are working to acquire more land and build more homes to meet the rising demand.