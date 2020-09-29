Guernsey's voluntary sector 'overlooked' by election candidates

The Association of Guernsey Charities says it is "disappointed" with the lack of support pledged to the voluntary sector by candidates standing for election.

Malcolm Woodhams, the Association's chairman, has sent an email to all candidates directly, asking them to take note of the contribution charities make to island life.

He says that while many candidates refer to the spirit of Guernsey Together, he fears the efforts of thousands of volunteers in Guernsey risk being "entirely overlooked".

Most candidates include statements about the main areas such as health, education, housing, environment, etc. However, these are all sectors in which local charities actively participate - frequently providing indispensable services and facilities. Any references to our community seem to entirely overlook the valuable contribution made by the charity sector. Malcolm Woodhams, Chairman of Association of Guernsey Charities

The Association represents around 350 charities in the island, many of which have faced financial hardship in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.

Alongside his email, Mr Woodhams also sent a manifesto for the third sector to candidates, outlining the key areas where support is needed if they are elected to the States.

Voting will take place in the island's first island-wide election in October, with super-polling stations open between 3 and 4 October and traditional local polling stations open between 6 and 7 October.

Guernsey's Director of Public Health says those who are continuing to shield because of coronavirus should be encouraged to use postal voting.

A list of all the candidates and their manifestos is available on the election website.

Guernsey Election 2020