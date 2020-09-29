Watson final Brit to fall at French Open

Heather Watson has been knocked out of the French Open on the third day of first round matches.

The Guernsey star was up against home player Fiona Ferro, who she had beaten twice this year on hard courts. But the British number two could not capitalise on an early break, eventually losing the first set 7-4 in a tie-break. Ferro, who was ranked seven places higher than Heather at 49 in the world going into the tournament, then took control from there. She clinched the second set 6-4 to progress to round two as Watson - the last Brit left in the singles draw - bowed out in Paris.